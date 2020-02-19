Michelle Obama and other celebs inspire youth voting by showing off prom pics

Based on Michelle Obama’s all-time bestseller Becoming and her place as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, she has no problem getting young people to listen to her and follow her lead.

The former first lady, 56, used her prom photos to inspire student voting with the #PromChallenge hashtag.

“Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress,” Obama tweeted on Tuesday. “Join the #PromChallenge with When We All Vote and MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote. You could get a free prom for your school!”

According to BET.com, The Prom Challenge is a program created by Obama’s “When We All Vote” and MTV to inspire more students and young people to become a part of the electorate. Obama and the partners will pay for the proms of the 20 high schools around the country who best exemplify the ability to creatively integrate voter registration drives at their schools.

The winners of the competition will receive up to $5,000 for their prom. The deadline for the schools to submit their applications is March 13.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, best known for starring in the classic sitcoms “Girlfriends” and “black-ish,” joined Obama in her efforts.

Kerry Washington, 43, best known for her starring role in the blockbuster weekly TV drama “Scandal” and movies such as Django Unchained, also lent her support to Obama.

The New Orleans-born DJ Khaled, 44, whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is also getting behind this effort to infuse energy into the young electorate.

 

Terry Shropshire
