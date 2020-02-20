George Zimmerman sues presidential candidates for honoring Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman continues to find ways to cause havoc. Years after being acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin in 2012, Zimmerman has an issue with people who have honored the victim.

Zimmerman has sued Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, after they both honored Martin for what would have been his 25th birthday.

The lawsuit claims the candidates “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

Warren tweeted, “My heart goes out to Sybrina Fulton and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free.”

Buttigieg tweeted, “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”

George Zimmerman, the former Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin after a racially charged trial, has filed a $265 million defamation lawsuit against the two aforementioned Democrats.

On Feb. 26, 2012, Zimmerman approached Martin while he was walking to his father’s girlfriend’s home in a gated community in Sanford, a city near Orlando. Zimmerman shot and killed Martin, but claimed self-defense. Zimmerman was acquitted and the U.S. Justice Department failed to charged him in the case.