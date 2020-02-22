Chicago artist Roger Carter celebrates the Black male experience in new exhibit

Roger Carter is an award-winning visual artist and event coordinator at Gallery Guichard in Chicago. He was introduced to street art as a teenager in the late 1980s, which seeded his dreams to follow in the footsteps of graffiti artists. Carter’s solo exhibit, “Black Heroes,” bridges the gap between urban street art and contemporary abstract expressionism as it honors Black men whose impact is seen and felt in our community.

Rolling out spoke with Carter about his artistic vision for the new exhibit.

Why did you title your solo exhibition “Black Heroes”?

The title symbolizes the people I paint in this body of work. The experiences and traits of a hero are not only the men and women we see in the media but also people we see in our communities daily.

Who were your subjects, and why did you choose them?

The pieces and themes in this exhibit are of men who have a story that is not often told. Some of the men I have never met, but they possess the energy of a hero that should be honored. It is important to get back to the root of leadership, and this is my interpretation of that.

Why do you feel this particular exhibit is important to you and the community?

It’s an up-close and personal view of the Black male experience from my lens. I see the hero in them all. This exhibit is a collection of local iconic “Black Heroes” [who] have made a positive statement and impact in their communities and families. These men are heroes in many ways and carry the same attributes that we all possess. The hope is to ignite the inner icon that unites us all. Viewers will also see themselves in this series.

What are your mediums, and why did you become a visual artist?

I use all mediums I can in my art; spray paint, toy soldiers, broken records, chess pieces, you name it. My art is my protest. This is why I became a visual artist. This series is more of a celebration of our unknown and local heroes.

What advice do you give collectors of Black art in all its various forms?

Help preserve our culture by investing in living artists. The art is our story, so let’s own it.

Roger Carter’s “Black Heroes” will be on display at Gallery Guichard, 436 E. 47th St., in Chicago, through April 17. To learn more, visit www.galleryguichard.com.