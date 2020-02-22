Salt-N-Pepa launch makeup collection

Salt-N-Pepa has launched a makeup collection with Milani Cosmetics.

The hip-hop group — formed by Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as well as Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella — have collaborated with the indie beauty brand to create a range of beauty products inspired by their unique ’90s style, which promotes “self-expression.”

Pepa said: “Makeup has always been a form of self-expression for us. I love to experiment and play with different looks and have been a longtime Milani makeup user. My mother and sisters also use the brand, so this partnership took things full circle.”

Salt added: “Milani’s message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us. It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base.”

The line includes two CD-shaped eye and face palettes with 12 eye shadow colors, plus an illuminating champagne highlighter.

The “Push It” Lip Kit — named after their megahit — includes a red lip liner and lipstick, while the “Shoop” Lip Kit comes with a nude lip liner and matte lipstick.

