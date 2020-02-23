Nation of Islam celebrates 2020 Saviours’ Day in Detroit

From Feb. 20-23, the Nation of Islam held its annual Saviours’ Day convention. Held at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, the event is the annual Nation of Islam commemoration of the birth of Master Fard Muhammad, who appeared in North America on July 4, 1930.

The convention features workshops, town hall meetings, and a keynote address by Nation of Islam leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan. The address offers a guide for the rest of the year.

The organization’s newspaper, The Final Call, was also honored during the weekend’s festivities.

From being referenced in radio, TV and in music videos and movies from icons such as Chuck D, Beyonce and Nipsey Hussle, the impact of The Final Call and the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan are forever imbedded in Black America’s social and cultural life.

Under the leadership of its current editor in chief, Nabaa’ Muhammad, formerly known as Richard Muhammad, The Final Call took a moment on Feb. 21 to recognize everyone who takes part in making The Final Call go which includes the staff, the contributors, the supporters and volunteers, the brothers who sell the publication weekly and its founder and publisher, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The evening emcee was Student Minister Nuri Muhammad.