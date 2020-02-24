Lil Nas X surprises a couple at their wedding (video)

Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal how he surprised a newlywed couple as they tied the knot at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Taking to social media to share a video from Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Lil Nas X captioned it: “Just crashed a wedding at Disney world (sic)”

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

In the video, he can be seen running into the small hall as his hit song “Old Town Road” played to the great shock of everyone present, with one attendee saying: “What the f— is happening right now?”

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old rapper previously opened up about his own love life, admitting he falls in love “super-easily.”

He told Variety, “I have met a lot of great people this year. Relationships are hard because either I end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily.”

Lil Nas X came out in July 2019, and while he didn’t tell anyone — including his managers and record label — before he announced it publicly, he did call his father first and admits it was a “shock” for him.

