Storm Reid embraces the challenge in new film, ‘The Invisible Man’

Storm Reid continues to rise in the movie industry. The Atlanta-raised actress has appeared in several prominent films such as A Wrinkle in Time and When They See Us.

In her latest work, Reid co-stars in the remake of the horror classic, The Invisible Man. Reid portrays Sydney Lanier, the daughter of Cecilia Kass’ (Elisabeth Moss) childhood friend, James Lanier (Aldis Hodge).

In the psychological thriller, the story goes beyond the average horror narrative by delving into important issues such as domestic violence, trauma and mental health.

We spoke with Reid who shared her thoughts on how she was introduced to the film and being a part of a classic project.

Take us back to the first time you were introduced to the film, The Invisible Man. What do you remember most about the moment?

I was in the kitchen and my mother was cooking dinner and she had read it before me. I was reading it and then there was a moment where stuff started to really escalate. I just love that it was a genre piece and it was scary. I was on the edge of my seat while reading it. But it also had beautiful messages. I try to be very strategic with what I am a part of and the content I create. I want it to have a progressive conversation and I felt like The Invisible Man did just that.

How does it feel to be a part of a project that puts a twist on a classic film?

It’s amazing. The Invisible Man has been loved by so many people for years. I don’t think we [tried] to alter it in any way, I feel like we just try to reimagine it and having a woman at the center of it made the project very real. I am thankful for that because even though it was scary and it is frightening, you kind of feel a sense of humanity.