Amber Rose getting pummeled for caption on Mariah Carey photo

Many fans have come to regret that stripper-turned-socialite Amber Rose was plucked from obscurity by rappers Kanye West and then Wiz Khalifa, and wish she would quickly return to anonymity.

The Philadelphia-born Rose, 36, further cemented her persona non grata status with many Blacks after bragging again on her “light-skinned” status. Furthermore, she phrased her caption with Mariah Carey in a way to insinuate superiority over her mahogany-hued brothers and sisters.

Some fans have grown weary and irritated with Rose, whose real name is Amber Levonchuck, for repeatedly raising the colorism issue and behaving as if her light skin is a personal and career achievement.

Fans have admonished her in the past for being so singularly focused on her light-skin and the privilege that it seemingly has brought her. But she continues harping on that issue to the disdain of Black Americans. They voiced their displeasure with the stunning goddess on Twitter.

Here is a sampling.

…what was the reason for that first part? pic.twitter.com/3y4OtjhtY9 — next time make it 20 (@___inCANdescent) February 27, 2020

The whole caption is a MESS! 😩💀🤣 — 💕✨ (@m33sh_baby) February 27, 2020

You know she loves being white passing. — SaraLarece 🏁 (@ShhQueensTalkin) February 28, 2020

Being light skinned and biracial is now a personality pic.twitter.com/WeBj6vsJ7Z — keanuYoncé (@BaddieYoncee) February 27, 2020

#Amberrose wants u to know she’s light skinned 🌚 pic.twitter.com/MlefDXkEWj — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) February 28, 2020

#AmberRose is so colorstruck. As tragically mulatto Mariah Carey is, she never boasted about being “light skinned and bright skinned” Amber. pic.twitter.com/YwDBHusdED — Throw Up & Theology (@revlaurelj) February 28, 2020

Mariah really should have said, “I don’t know her” when Amber asked for a pic. https://t.co/E7CflIMLDQ — Hey…you (@VAgal02) February 28, 2020

Wtf was that amber rose caption?? Please remove Mariah Carey from that MESS — YT:Fourens (@Fourens_) February 27, 2020

Amber Rose has been telling the girls for years now that she’s beautiful & blessed because she’s light skinned & the dark girls just been hating on her for it. She does this, she gets dragged, she apologizes, & then she does it again. It’s not new, it’s just clearly how she feels — slim. (@MissKilahMarie) February 27, 2020