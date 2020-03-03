Kim Kardashian called out for rocking waist-length braids at Yeezy fashion show

Kim Kardashian (Photo credit: Bang Media)

After showing up in support of her husband, Kanye West, who hosted Yeezy Fashion Show 8 on Monday, March 2, 2020, Kim Kardashian West is receiving a great deal of criticism for sporting waist-length braids.

The fashion icon and mother of four shared images of her outfit on social media and users promptly had a field day, throwing digital darts in her direction. Among other things, she was accused of cultural appropriation by hordes of fans who would have preferred she show up in a bun, like her sister Kourtney.

Kardashian’s daughter, North West, who performed at the show, sported the same hairstyle and coincidentally received no backlash.

Most users who expressed issue with her crop, took ownership of it, claiming braided hairstyles are historically Black or African American. However, one user pointed out, “Vikings wore braids.”

See more reaction, positive and negative, after the jump.

Continue »
N. Ali Early
N. Ali Early

Copy Editor

I like to describe myself as a pen pro. I believe everything begins with the pen. To no fault of its own, this generation has turned in its pen for a keyboard, but the concept remains the same: Write from the heart… Write from the start.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.