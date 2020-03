Actresses Simone Missick and Renee Elise Goldsberry star in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Altered Carbon” but the ladies are clear about their roles as badasses without their male counterparts. Missick talked candidly about how female superhero roles have long been marginalized to “fixing” or “nurturing” the male superhero. Missick isn’t here for it.

Christal Jordan The principal behind Enchanted Branding & PR, a premier entertainment agency based in Atlanta. She also is a media trainer/ consultant and pop culture analyst. Self-proclaimed feminist and equestrian-in-training. You can see more of Christal on her website http:musiclivelifeshow.com