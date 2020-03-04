Kylie Jenner teases new Kylie Skin product

Kylie Jenner has teased the launch of her first-ever sunscreen.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul first announced she was planning on releasing an SPF product with her skincare range, Kylie Skin, back in June. Now she has excited her fans after posting a photo of the sunscreen on her Instagram account.

She first teased the product by sharing a picture of the Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Face Sunscreen on the Kylie Skin account, writing: “Shhh new product coming soon”

She later uploaded another photo to the page and her own account and captioned: “introducing your new best friend my face sunscreen is too good I had to tease. this formula is weightless, invisible, and soo smooth no white residue. it’s so important to wear face sunscreen every day and this one is just a dream. details coming soon @kylieskin (sic)”

The bottle features the brand’s white and pink colorway and comes in a small 50ml tube.

However, it is not yet known if larger sizes will be available, or when the sunscreen will be launched.

Jenner first spilled details on the weightless formula back in June in her YouTube video “Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life.”

The reality TV star filmed her day-to-day routine with cameras following her into meetings with her beauty brand.

During one of her meetings, she revealed some of her plans for her shiny new skincare range.

She held up a white bottle and declared: “This is the first SPF product for Kylie Skin.”

Sunscreen is only the beginning for the billionaire reality star, as she plans to expand her beauty empire.

It was reported the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had filed a trademark for Kylie Hair as well as Kylie Con, Kylie Kon, and Kylie Museum.