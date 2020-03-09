Kylie Jenner ridiculed for trying to look like Beyoncé (photos)

Black Twitter has had enough of the Kardashian family trying to look like pop goddess Beyoncé, and they are firing off about it on social media.

Kylie Jenner did again on Monday, March 9, when she stunted in a tan bathing suit and flossed the auburn-tinted curly locks that had some fans confused.

This comes on the heels of Jenner crafting her hair and makeup in a way that resembled the 37-year-old superstar singer on Thursday, March 5.

Twitter did not find the resemblance amusing or complimentary.

Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad…. pic.twitter.com/8OCDqlhn79 — ⚜️ Suit Gawd, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) March 6, 2020

In addition to Beyoncé, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been accused of trying to look like or emulate Aaliyah, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Elizabeth Taylor, Naomi Campbell and even Kylie’s BFF Heather Sanders.

Furthermore, Black Twitter (and more specifically, members of the dreaded Beyhive) say the Kardashians have used the hundreds of millions they’ve accrued from their reality show to buy the necessary body parts and reconstructive surgeries to obtain their objective of looking like other cultural icons.

On Monday, Jenner posted a new set of selfies on Instagram that some of her 165 million followers saying she is still obsessed with Bey.

Folks on Instagram and Twitter cannot stomach another Kardashian family member who tries to channel their inner Queen Bey.

“Who else thought the cover and last photo looked like QBey for a hot minute 🖐🏾🤷🏾💖,” one IG fan noted. Another fan added another rhetorical question: “Now you Yonce-Fishing huh??? 😂❤️.”

Still another IG user added: “You can’t buy natural beauty. Don’t change the fact I thought it was her for a hot second 🤷🏾…but I get you.”

On Twitter, the beating was worse. Click over to the next page to check out a sampling of the responses.