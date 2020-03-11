Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his 3 children is found dead

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his four children, Josie Harris, has been reportedly found dead in her car, TMZ Sports reports.

Harris was 40 years old.

The aspiring actress was reportedly found unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials relayed to TMZ that there is no evidence of foul play, though the case is in the early stages of its investigation. Subsequently, the local officials are treating Harris’ passing as a “death investigation” rather than a “homicide” case.

Many pop culture and sports fans are familiar with Harris, as she and Mayweather carried on a tumultuous relationship over the course of 15 years which ended in 2010.

Mayweather was convicted of domestic violence against Harris and was famously jailed for two months in 2010.

Mayweather has not yet responded to Harris’ passing at the time of this reporting.