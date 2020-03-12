What Kim Kardashian advises her followers to do to survive global health scare

Kim Kardashian West has been sanitizing everything someone else has touched before she’ll handle it herself.

The 39-year-old star — who has children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West — is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as she admitted she was “not down” with giving her daughter a toy makeup kit from her sister, Khloé Kardashian, because she’d seen the “Revenge Body” host have a coughing fit.

In an Instagram video, she was speaking to a doctor named Caesar and said: “So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer? I cannot give that to my daughter.”

She then used a Clorox wipe to rub the surface of the box and added: “This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something. I saw her cough, and I’m not down for that.

“Okay, now I can give it to my daughter.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a chart of a hand-washing technique and then gave her followers tips on the best way to greet someone safely to prevent the spread of the virus.

