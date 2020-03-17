Daughter of rap legend Eric B. has died

The daughter of rap icon Eric B. from the group Eric B. & Rakim has succumbed to devastating injuries she sustained during a car crash outside of New York.

According to The Real Sister2Sister’s Instagram page, Eric B. confirmed that Erica Barrier, 28, died after suffering multiple body, spine and head injuries on I-91 in Hartford, Connecticut, at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, March 15, 2020.

The vehicle Barrier was driving, a Mini Cooper Countryman had, for reasons that have yet to be explained, stopped in the center lane. According to Page Six, an oncoming truck was unable to stop in time and slammed into the Mini Cooper.

According to the police report obtained by Page Six, Barrier “sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.” The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and, to date, has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Eric B., 56, whose real name is Louis Eric Barrier, is celebrating the life of his late daughter.

Eric B. wrote in a statement: “She fought a valiant fight, however we trust God & His ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.

“This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT. (sic)”

Eric B.’s equally venerated rap partner, Rakim, took to Facebook to offer his condolences to his family.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family… his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air. (sic)”

