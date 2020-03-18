Oprah responds to claims she was arrested for sex trafficking

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time.” (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On March 17, Oprah became the top trending topic after an article emerged about an alleged criminal act. The article claimed that Oprah was arrested after her home in Boca Raton, Florida was raided. It also claimed that police found young girls in her home who were being used in a sex trafficking ring.

Tom Hanks and Charles Barkley were also arrested and pending charges were linked to the Pope and the Vatican, according to the article published by QAnon.

According to Heavy, QAnon is a far-right group which focuses on publishing false news reports with the hopes to sway public opinion or go viral. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the story became the top trending topic even with its absurd details.

The story and reactions caused Oprah to respond via Twitter. “Just got a phone call that my name is trending,” Oprah tweeted. “And being trolled for some awful fake thing. It’s not true. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.



