Oprah responds to claims she was arrested for sex trafficking

On March 17, Oprah became the top trending topic after an article emerged about an alleged criminal act. The article claimed that Oprah was arrested after her home in Boca Raton, Florida was raided. It also claimed that police found young girls in her home who were being used in a sex trafficking ring.

Tom Hanks and Charles Barkley were also arrested and pending charges were linked to the Pope and the Vatican, according to the article published by QAnon.

According to Heavy, QAnon is a far-right group which focuses on publishing false news reports with the hopes to sway public opinion or go viral. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the story became the top trending topic even with its absurd details.

The story and reactions caused Oprah to respond via Twitter. “Just got a phone call that my name is trending,” Oprah tweeted. “And being trolled for some awful fake thing. It’s not true. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Yall made Oprah tweet after midnight. You should be ashamed of yourselves https://t.co/iDKmFnYTsZ — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 18, 2020

Michael Jackson watching oprah getting arrested for sex trafficking pic.twitter.com/nvNDA6PvvG — CodeRed (@xCodeRed5) March 18, 2020

Yo apparently Tom Hanks is using coronavirus as an excuse for child trafficking and Oprah Winfrey got raided for child trafficking and a bunch of other celebs are gonna get arrested too but distract us by saying they have coronavirus I- — bella (@DumbTechno) March 18, 2020

So this is why #Oprah is trending?? A pandemic really made people start to believe just anything?? pic.twitter.com/Mu1tanzQit — Anihtek (@anihtek) March 18, 2020