How Kanye West is helping local charities in Chicago and Los Angeles

Kanye West has donated to local charities in need.

The 42-year-old rapper has generously supported two organizations in both his hometown of Chicago and Los Angeles, where he currently lives, to aid people who are struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Josephine Wade — who runs We Women Empowered in Chicago — told Access Hollywood: “Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words.

“And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed.”

The organization provides a meal delivery service to the elderly in the area of Chicago where Kanye grew up.

The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker also reportedly donated to The Dream Center Los Angeles in a bid to help the charity’s “drive-thru” meal service for those affected by the current crisis.

It’s said the organization is currently feeding 7,000 people a day, but it anticipates this to rise by another 2,000.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian has sent a stern message to her fans — particularly those who are “young and healthy” — on Instagram, asking them to “care about the health and safety” of others by making sure they stay at home and practice social distancing in order to try and stop the spread of the respiratory illness.

