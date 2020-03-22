Rihanna pledges millions toward fight against COVID-19

Pop superstar Rihanna is becoming as famous for her philanthropic endeavors as she is for her record-breaking music career and standing as a makeup mogul. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the “Diamonds” singer is fighting on the front lines against the insidious coronavirus pandemic.

The Saint Michaels, Barbados-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty announced that her Clara Lionel Foundation is pledging $5 million toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reported.

Rihanna, 32, who is worth upward of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is appropriating the millions to organizations such as Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, according to Billboard magazine.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” Justine Lucas, the foundation’s executive director, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

Furthermore, Rihanna is directing her organization to collaborate with local food banks feeding low-income citizens and the elderly as well as helping with testing in beleaguered countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

Rihanna’s ceaseless devotion to helping and uplifting others is why she was bestowed the prestigious President’s Award at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in February.