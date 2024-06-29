GloRilla‘s latest hit single has been stamped and approved by Rihanna. In what is now a rare personal video shared from her once-active social media accounts, the superstar artist and billionaire entrepreneur shared a clip of her dancing to GloRilla’s “TGIF” as her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was watching.

“happy friday!” Rihanna captioned the post.

One of GloRilla’s most quotable lines from the song is, “I ain’t got no n—-, and no n—- ain’t got me!” When Rihanna recited these lyrics passionately at Rocky’s face, Rocky stood and watched her with a straight face, putting both hands on his hips and asking one question.

“That’s what you doing?” Rocky asked as Rihanna let out a chuckle and continued to dance.

Rihanna kept dancing to the song before throwing her jacket at the camera recording the interaction. Rocky then started walking away shaking his head.

“Where my drink at, man?” Rocky, 35, asked. “I’m too old for this s—.”

Rihanna then began laughing hysterically.

The clip got over 47 million views within its first 12 hours of being posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. For context, GloRilla’s official video for the song has 2.6 million views on YouTube within five days.

“RIRI, AHHHH,” GloRilla posted on X. “I can’t breathe. Aaahhhhhh.

“Y’all don’t even know how loud I f—ing screamed!!!”