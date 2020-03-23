How Dionne Warwick made money moves during hard times

Dionne Warwick arriving at the premiere of “The Story of God” at Jazz at the Lincoln Center (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Dionne Warwick did what she had to do to put food on the table for her family.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer co-hosted a talk show-style infomercial with TV psychic Linda Georgian in the ’90s that encouraged viewers to call a 1-900 premium rate telephone number to consult a psychic at the rate of $3.99 per minute.

She admits she was not a devotee of tarot reading or clairvoyance, but she accepted the job because she needed money to support her family during a period when she was not making music.

Asked in an interview with Britain’s The Guardian newspaper if she did the job for passion or an income, Warwick — who has sons Damon, 47, and David, 51, with late ex-husband William Elliott — said: “That’s exactly what it was. It was during a period of time when I was not recording. You know, it kept the lights on in my house and food on my table. It was an earning power. I earned money that I normally would have earned if I was on the road. It’s very simple.”

Cassidy Sparks
Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com





