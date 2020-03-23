How Dionne Warwick made money moves during hard times

Dionne Warwick did what she had to do to put food on the table for her family.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer co-hosted a talk show-style infomercial with TV psychic Linda Georgian in the ’90s that encouraged viewers to call a 1-900 premium rate telephone number to consult a psychic at the rate of $3.99 per minute.

She admits she was not a devotee of tarot reading or clairvoyance, but she accepted the job because she needed money to support her family during a period when she was not making music.

Asked in an interview with Britain’s The Guardian newspaper if she did the job for passion or an income, Warwick — who has sons Damon, 47, and David, 51, with late ex-husband William Elliott — said: “That’s exactly what it was. It was during a period of time when I was not recording. You know, it kept the lights on in my house and food on my table. It was an earning power. I earned money that I normally would have earned if I was on the road. It’s very simple.”

