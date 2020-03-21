Music producer London Elixir uplifts the soul with modern-day feel-good beats

Every Monday and without fail, Atlanta-based producer London Elixir showcases a new beat on her Instagram page. Her live mix, “Maschine Monday,” has led to a well-deserved following that rappers, neo-soul singers and the like thirst for every seven days.

Born and raised in Ohio, London is among a growing populace of rising music producers who simply does it her way. She’s covered funk, pop, hip-hop, R&B and trap rap, while garnering a list of clients that includes Ms. Jade, Dascha Polanco, Silento, That Girl Lay Lay and others. London’s ability to create was solidified by honing her God-given talent to play the piano, which made way for engineering exploits. All that talent made way for her popular EP, Listen to M3, which has gained hundreds of thousands of streams and rave reviews on Spotify and other media platforms.

London took some time away from her studio to talk to us about who and what motivates her to create her signature sound.

City: Atlanta

Current projects: Dascha Polanco, That Girl Lay Lay, Dalicia La Fleur, JUSTE

Style/Genre: Funk, pop, R&B, trap, hip-hop

Tag Line: “And You Know Who On The Beat”

Social media handle: @londonelixirlx

How did you come up with your producer name?

I chose London because that’s my dad’s last name. I wanted the second name to be a thing. I randomly searched words and chose “elixir” because an elixir is a potion that can have many different variations — similar to my beats. Also, elixir is super unique.

How do you define your style?

I make a lot of different styles but my personal sound is modern-day feel-good music — upbeat, positive and fun!

Who are your three favorite producers of music? Why?

Timbaland is my all-time favorite. I love how unique his sound is. He doesn’t need a producer tag because you know a Timbaland beat when you hear it. Calvin Harris is a more recent favorite. I love Funk Wav Bounces and of course, Quincy Jones. That’s self-explanatory.

What songs would you recommend for the following special occasions?

Start the day: Gucci, Bruno and Kodak — “Wake Up in the Sky” — this song is a mood.

Weddings: K-Ci & JoJo — “All My Life” — it’s a classic.

Inspiration: Chance the Rapper feat. Ty Dolla Sign — “Blessings” — super encouraging.

Where’s the best place in the city to:

Eat? Greens & Gravy

Drink cocktails? Moxy on a Saturday night

What’s your favorite drink? Tequila Sunrise

Finish the sentence:

Practice is important because … there is always more you can learn or apply to your craft in order to elevate.