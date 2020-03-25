Actor Sterling K. Brown discusses online therapy amid global health crisis

Sterling K. Brown discusses mental health and self-care during this global pandemic.

The “This Is Us” actor and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe — who have children Andrew, 8, and Amare, 3, together — have still been consulting with their counselor via weblink while practicing social distancing and have urged others to follow their lead and not stop their regular sessions.

He told Variety: “My therapist reached out to me and my wife and said, like, ‘You guys want to do online sessions? We can do online sessions.’ So hopefully your therapists are accommodating.

“If you have someone, don’t just stop seeing them because you can’t see them in person or find a way to connect with them, whether it’s through FaceTime or any other means, like things don’t have to stop.

“And as a biblical reminder. My mom always says to me, ‘This too shall pass.’ We will make it through to the other side. Hang in there. You are not alone.”

As people self-isolate due to the virus, Brown thinks it’s more important than ever to maintain connections because feeling alone can be so “debilitating.”

“The feelings of isolation that you can have when you’re dealing with a mental illness … can be debilitating.

“Now in the presence of social distancing and actually keeping away from people, it can only be exacerbated. I stress that [people] find community, whether it is through your text chains, the Marco polos and through the zooms … by any means necessary, find a way to connect to your people.”

His oldest son also attends therapy at his own request.

