Ferdinand Delavega of Comerica Bank shares his role models for success

Ferdinand Delavega is a vice president and Community Reinvestment Act compliance manager at Comerica Bank.

The metro Detroit resident has a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Oakland University and a master’s degree in management from Walsh College. With more than 20 years in the financial industry, Delavega’s current role involves gathering data, evaluating performance and implementing changes to Comerica’s CRA commitments.

Rolling out spoke with Delavega about how he got his start working for Comerica.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My team’s and my department’s mission is to raise expectations [concerning] what we can do for the communities [we serve]. That inspires me to go to work every day.

I manage the CRA data and compliance team consisting of highly talented individuals who provide data and analysis. I use this information to develop a strategy and offer guidance to executive management by addressing the banking needs of low-to-moderate income neighborhoods and individuals. Having a positive impact on the communities we serve is very fulfilling.

How did you determine your career path?

My father influenced me to study and pursue an education in information technology. Having a technical background provided me with the skills needed to open several doors in various industries. I never envisioned working for a financial institution, but Comerica Bank was the first company that gave me an opportunity.

Name your favorite role models for success in two different industries.

When I was young, my role model was Bruce Lee. I’m an Asian American of Filipino descent, and I didn’t identify with many successful Asian figures outside of my family. Bruce Lee was one of the first successful Asians to break through racial barriers in becoming an American action film star. His name, legacy and art still resonate today.

Mike Ilitch and his wife turned a local pizza business, Little Caesars, into one of the most recognizable brands globally. He has grown his small business into a large entity that includes the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. Unfortunately, Mike Ilitch had passed in 2017, but he had such a major impact in the city of Detroit. He was well known for his philanthropy but did not overly publicize his work.

