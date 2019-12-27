Comerica Bank gave the ‘gift of technology’ to 22 local teens this holiday

Research shows that nearly 1 in 5 teens has trouble finishing their homework because of a digital divide — often referred to as the “homework gap” — for teens who lack access to digital technologies, such as a reliable computer or an internet connection at home.

This holiday season, Comerica Bank helped to close that gap by surprising local high school students participating in its Project Still I Rise Urban Scholars Program with technology packs during their holiday community service project.

‘We are committed to helping close the homework gap by equipping youth in the communities we serve with reliable technology tools for future success,” said Pete Guilfoile, Comerica Bank’s chief credit officer and a Project Still I Rise volunteer.

On Dec. 12, 2019, the students were decorating Buckeye Commons Head Start — a school where they often serve — when they were presented with personal laptops, accompanying accessories and service plans as a reward for their hard work and dedication in the classroom and community.

“During the holiday season, it is important that the spirit of giving also includes the giving of real things that can assist our young students to be as successful as they can possibly be,” said Irvin Ashford Jr., head of external affairs and chief community officer for Comerica Bank. “Expectations are high for these smart, tech-savvy kids. They all have spent time volunteering in the community, and we wanted to surprise them with a thank you from Comerica.

“The gift of technology opens up doors for these kids to explore, research, compute, create and develop all the things that they would not be able to do without this 21st century tool,” Ashford added. “These computers should help them get through college a little bit easier. Partnership with PSIR has allowed us to continue to deliver on our promise of raising expectations of what a bank can be in the communities we serve.”

Founded in 2002, Project Still I Rise Inc. is a community-based nonprofit organization headquartered in Dallas.