Usher partners with Sunfare and HUNGRY for holiday giveback

Legendary singer Usher does not only have a love for music, but he also has a big heart for the community. This Thanksgiving holiday, he partnered with the gourmet meal prep organization, Sunfare, and the catering business, HUNGRY, to give back to those in need.

The event took place at Freedom Village Center, which is located in Roswell, Georgia. The facility specifically provides housing and shelter for single parents as well as battered women.

Usher brought his children along with him to demonstrate the importance of helping those who are food insecure at this time of the year.

“I mean I’m a cook, but I’m not that good. I might be all right but my mother through J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator prepared the food along with Carl Ferro and Hungry. This collaboration that we have created throughout the years in Los Angeles and now with his expansive plan is part of the effort of family and village. Everybody offers what it is that they have. Us finding a facility to be able to provide the food is why I’m here and why we did this together,” Usher explained.

Ferro further shared how Sunfare played a role in pulling off this event and making an impact in the community.

“We wanted to give back and we were talking and said why don’t we give away 500 meals at Thanksgiving? It’s a time to give back and we at Sunfare, this is what we do. It started in Los Angeles and we were going to make a larger effort to do about 1,500 meals and it’s a lot of food to do in a lot of places. So we are doing some there and some here in Atlanta to spread the love,” Ferro said.