Here’s a list of every Black film streaming online right now

As the world continues to stay indoors due to the spread of the Coronavirus, streaming platforms are booming. In addition to new content on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, older projects are getting new streams.

For those looking to revisit old films featuring Black actors and actresses, here is a comprehensive list of what’s out there.

On Prime Video (film):

Soul Food

The Golden Child

The Best Man

Hollywood Shuffle

Marshall

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Girl 6

The Five Heartbeats

Don’t Be a Menace

Crooklyn

The Wiz

Mo Betta Blues

I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.

Documentaries:

“When The Levees Broke”

I Am Not Your Negro

Hale Country, This Morning This Evening

“The Central Park Five“

No No: A Dockumentary

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities

4 Little Girls

Unseen

On Hulu (Films:)

If Beale Street Could Talk

What Men Want

Precious

Waiting to Exhale

For Colored Girls

Sorry to Bother You

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Bessie

Barbershop

Miss Evers’ Boys

The Brothers

Hitch

Eve’s Bayou

American Gangster

Documentaries:

Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin

Whitney

Grace Jones: Bloodlight #Bami

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean Michel Basquiat

Whose Streets?

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

On Netflix

Dolemite is My Name

Harlem Nights

Bad Boys II

Ali

Purple Rain

Moonlight

Mo Money

Paid in Full

She’s Gotta Have It

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

Kings of Comedy

Martin: Run Tell That

Mudbound

Documentaries:

The Black Godfather

The Two Killings Sam Cooke

Quincy

What Happened, Miss Simone?

20 Ft From Stardom

Miles Davis: The Birth of Cole

13th

Paris is Burning

Homecoming

Strong Island

I Called Him Morgan

The Negro Soldier (1944)