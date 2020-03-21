Here’s a list of every Black film streaming online right now

As the world continues to stay indoors due to the spread of the Coronavirus, streaming platforms are booming. In addition to new content on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, older projects are getting new streams.
For those looking to revisit old films featuring Black actors and actresses, here is a comprehensive list of what’s out there.
On Prime Video (film):
Soul Food
The Golden Child
The Best Man
Hollywood Shuffle
Marshall
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Girl 6
The Five Heartbeats
Don’t Be a Menace
Crooklyn
The Wiz
Mo Betta Blues
I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.
Documentaries:
“When The Levees Broke”
I Am Not Your Negro
Hale Country, This Morning This Evening
“The Central Park Five“
No No: A Dockumentary
Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities
4 Little Girls
Unseen
On Hulu (Films:)
If Beale Street Could Talk
What Men Want
Precious
Waiting to Exhale
For Colored Girls
Sorry to Bother You
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Bessie
Barbershop
Miss Evers’ Boys
The Brothers
Hitch
Eve’s Bayou
American Gangster
Documentaries:
Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin
Whitney
Grace Jones: Bloodlight #Bami
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean Michel Basquiat
Whose Streets?
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
On Netflix
Dolemite is My Name
Harlem Nights
Bad Boys II
Ali
Purple Rain
Moonlight
Mo Money
Paid in Full
She’s Gotta Have It
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
Kings of Comedy
Martin: Run Tell That
Mudbound
Documentaries:
The Black Godfather
The Two Killings Sam Cooke
Quincy
What Happened, Miss Simone?
20 Ft From Stardom
Miles Davis: The Birth of Cole
13th
Paris is Burning
Homecoming
Strong Island
I Called Him Morgan
The Negro Soldier (1944)