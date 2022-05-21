Search
Dave Chappelle’s attacker charged with attempted murder

By Rolling Out | May 21, 2022
Dave Chappelle (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Comedian Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker will face charges after all.

The man accused of tackling Chappelle onstage as he was concluding his set in Los Angeles on May 4 at the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival was charged with attempted murder stemming from a December incident involving his roommate, according to authorities.


Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced that Isaiah Lee, 23, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate on Dec. 2, 2021.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” Gascon said in a statement. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”


Lee pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge on May 19 and will return to court on June 2, Gascon said.

Chappelle was not injured during the incident in early May.

