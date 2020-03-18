Ava DuVernay and Netflix sued by Central Park 5 prosecutor

Linda Fairstein, the New York City lawyer who prosecuted five innocent men now known as the Exonerated 5 (formerly the Central Park 5), is suing Netflix and director Ava DuVernay because she believes she was portrayed in a “false and defamatory manner,” according to TMZ.

The news outlet also states that Fairstein warned DuVernay prior to the release of the widely acclaimed series “When They See Us” that she would sue if the series did not meet with her approval. DuVernay’s response, in short, was that the former prosecutor had no reason to object, as the series had not been released at the time.

Fairstein wants a public apology, scenes removed and damages.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, March 18, alleges:

“In the film series, which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — using her true name — as a racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost.

