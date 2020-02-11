Ava DuVernay and Netflix in talks to produce Nipsey Hussle documentary

Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey Hussle documentary is still not finalized according to the late rapper’s representatives.

On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a Deadline report stated DuVernay would produce and direct a documentary about Hussle. The report goes on to say that rights to the story were in the middle of a fierce bidding war before Netflix procured them for an undisclosed nine-figure deal. DuVernay seemingly confirmed the news by tweeting a checked flag emoji, synonymous with Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues“ slogan. The post has since been deleted.

Less than 24 hours later, representatives from Marathon Films confirmed that they are negotiating with ARRAY and DuVernay, however, a deal has yet to be finalized.

“Nipsey’s company Marathon Films, will present his feature film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest. MARATHON FILMS (sic)”

Plans for a documentary are surfacing less than a year after Hussle’s untimely death in front of his Los Angeles store. An outpouring of tributes and remembrances continues to appear worldwide culminating at the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony. Hussle’s family accepted his posthumous Grammy for his album Victory Lap. In addition, Puma re-released the PUMA x TMC collection in partnership in January.