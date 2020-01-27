Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle during the Grammys

Nipsey Hussle was among those remembered during the Grammy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment.

Hussle — who was shot dead last March — was honored with a wider tribute from Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, and Kirk Franklin, who performed a number of his songs, including “Higher.”

During the performance, videos of the Victory Lap rapper played in the background, while a photo was also displayed of Kobe Bryant following his shocking death in a helicopter crash just hours before the event started.

DJ Khaled said on stage during the performance: “Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant. Long live Nip. Long live Kobe. The marathon continues.”

The late rapper had his first Grammy Award wins at this year’s ceremony, with his girlfriend Lauren London accepting the accolade for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” during the non-televised pre-show.

Joined on stage by Hussle’s grandmother, brother, sister and daughter, London said: “Nip did it not just for the awards but for the people. And God allowed him to speak his truth, give us wisdom and something that we will forever be able to live with.”

She then stepped back to allow his grandmother to thank fans for their love and support before his brother Samiel Asghedom also said a few words.

“Higher” — a collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend — was named Best Rap/Sung Performance.