Nipsey Hussle tribute at Grammys to include John Legend, Meek Mill, others

John Legend was on the set of Nipsey Hussle’s final music video, just days before the rap icon lost his life in front of the Marathon Clothing store he owned on March 31, 2019. Therefore, this will be a particularly poignant moment for Legend to be able to pay homage to Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Legend will be joined on stage for the special tribute by the likes of gospel singer Kirk Franklin, rapper Meek Mill, turntable titan DJ Khaled, Roddy Rich, YG and more.

The Grammys will also be special because Hussle has nominated for three awards, including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and Best Rap/Song Performance for his collab with DJ Khaled, “Higher.”

Grammy Awards executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, said in a statement what this moment means for pop culture and urban Americans.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p,.m.