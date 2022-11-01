Nipsey Hussle’s family still fighting for custody of his 13-year-old daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, says the family is still fighting for custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani.

According to court documents, Asghedom filed a third status report of Hussle’s probate case and the only delay in closing the case is the late rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster.

Asghedom says that guardianship of the 13-year-old is still in the works after his family went to court and gained guardianship of Emani in 2019, as they accused Foster of not being a fit parent and not providing a stable home for Emani. That’s when Hussle’s brother and sister were appointed as guardians.

In 2022, Foster filed legal documents for full custody of Emani. She claims that she agreed to the arrangement due to financial limitations, her desire to maintain the standard of living that Emani experienced with Hussle’s family prior to his death, and all parties wanted to act in the best interest of the 13-year-old.

After agreeing to the deal, Foster claimed that Hussle’s family started “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Foster also asked the court for custody and for a financial planner to be hired to manage Emani’s inheritance.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” Foster wrote. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me where she and I are going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

Asghedom says that mediation has been scheduled but no resolution has been reached.