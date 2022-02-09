Nipsey Hussle’s family opening 2nd Marathon Clothing store

It looks like the marathon will actually continue.

Nipsey Hussle’s family announced they will open a second Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles this year, something the late rapper planned to do.

“This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had, and it’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled,” Samiel Asghedom, Hussle’s older brother, told the Guardian.

Asghedom says that the family has purchased property in the Melrose district and plans to turn the original store into a youth arts center.

The first store is located on Crenshaw Boulevard. It’s also where Hussle was gunned down on March 31, 2019.

Asghedom says that the center will offer free music lessons for young people, which is similar to a program that Hussle was a part of when he was young.

“Everybody out of that program, including my brother, ended up pursuing a successful music career,” Asghedom said. “Just a little effort and a little resources directed toward the youth can really make a big impact. So a youth center would be the best thing we could put there, in the vein of what Hussle stood for: something to inspire the youth and teach them skills that they can use to be productive and legitimate when they become adults.”

The new location does not have an opening date, but he says the support from many people has helped them in reaching a goal.

“People from all walks of life have shown their love and respect for Nip: reporters, book writers, actors, doctors, lawyers, athletes, everybody,” he said. “They understood what Nip was trying to do and the mantra and the movement of the Marathon. That’s what Nip wanted — to inspire people. I think that was his genius.”