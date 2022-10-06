Search
Rapper Half Ounce shot and killed while on phone with pregnant wife

Rapper was walking down the street late at night when shots rang out
Rapper Half Ounce (Image source: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Another rising rapper has met a violent end. Half Ounce was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was reportedly walking toward New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown at approximately 11:30 p.m. He was reportedly on the phone with his pregnant wife at the time that a dark SUV swooped over to his location and a gunman opened fire, “Entertainment Tonight” reported. 


The Los Angeles Police Department said in its incident report that at least a dozen shots were fired. Half Ounce was struck several times and succumbed to his injuries. The unidentified friend who was with Half Ounce managed to flee, but there was no indication that he returned fire to the SUV that raced from the scene.

This marks the third time in a month that a rapper has been killed, the publication noted. PnB Rock was fatally shot on Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. Rapper Kee Riches was gunned down on Sept. 24.


In addition to rapping, Half Ounce was working at UPS as well as going to school. He leaves behind a wife and three children — ages 8, 2 and 1 — with one on the way.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover the funeral expenses for Half Ounce.

“He loved his family and kids so much! He changed his life around and was going to school and was working at UPS,” read the campaign, organized by Joyce Dixon. “He had a big heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He was a hard-working and dedicated person. Anything that’s donated will go towards funeral services and towards his child’s. Anything would really help the family say our final goodbyes! And it is very much appreciated!”

Listen to the report on “Entertainment Tonight.”

