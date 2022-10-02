Search
Rapper YNW Melly reportedly planned escape with attorney’s help

The notorious rapper is being held without bail for two counts of 1st-degree murder
YNW Melly (Photo: Broward County Jail)

Rapper YNW Melly, who allegedly executed two of his friends in cold blood, is accused of masterminding a potential prison break with the help of his attorney.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 30 miles north of Miami, explained to the judge that confidential sources revealed that Melly, whose eerie name is Jamell Demons, and his cellmate were going to attempt to escape confinement.


“On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates Nicholas Lewis and Jamell Demons, both housed in the same unit at the Main Jail, planning an escape by having Demons’ attorney bring in two handcuff keys to aid in the escape,” reads the statement obtained by Complex magazine. Additional information provided by the source said that Lewis had a shank and drugs.

Christian Tsoubanos, Assistant General Counsel for the Broward Sheriff’s Office stated that “the confidential source gave us two pieces of information,” saying that  “one of them [about the shank and drugs] turned out to be a hundred percent true. And when they did the search of Demons’ cell, they did not find the handcuff key, but it could have been that there was not an opportunity to bring it into the facility yet.” 


Melly was arrested on charges of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his friends and fellow rappers YNW Sakchaser, born Anthony Williams and YNW Juvy, born Christopher Thomas Jr., in 2018.

If convicted, Melly could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge has yet to rule on the merits – and possible consequences – of the sheriff’s department’s reported findings.

