50 Cent says Diddy is responsible for Tupac’s murder

The nation’s most prolific and devastating troll, 50 Cent, is busily sticking his needle into his victims again, this time blaring out that hip-hop mogul Diddy orchestrated the murder of the legendary Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Conspiracy theorists in hip-hop have long propagated the theory that Sean “Diddy” Combs — whose stage moniker was “Puffy” and “Puff Daddy” in the 1990s — and Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight (or others) may have been culpable in 2Pac’s violent demise in Las Vegas.

Shakur’s premature death came during the apex of what was known as the “East Coast vs. West Coast” rap rivalry that got incrementally more ominous as the genre crept into the mid-1990s.

Even though Fifty did not use Diddy’s name, per se, the “In Da Club” rapper borrowed the nickname that Diddy occasionally goes by, “Brother Love.”

Despite the inflammatory insinuation by Curtis Jackson, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes they have the person who orchestrated the hit on Tupac.

At the end of September 2023, officers arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the Vegas suburb of Henderson on one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

Keffe D, now 60, is a self-professed member of the California-based gang, the South Side Compton Crips. He freely went on television and blog shows and wrote a book stating that he was in the car on that fateful night. He said he handed the weapon that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, used to fire the retaliatory fatal shots at 2Pac and slightly injure Knight.