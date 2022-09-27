Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Riches and Leflore Jr. were both declared deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

The rapper established a clothing brand and record label called “Get Rich.” He had a deep connection with the Compton community, providing kids with school supplies and giving out toys for Christmas.

WE DOIN ANOTHER KIDS CONCERT IN COMPTON NEXT MONTH WE LOOKIN FOR ALL LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS ARTIST AND BUSINESSES THAT WOULD LIKE TO GIVE BACK ! WE ARE OFFERING FREE HAIR BRAIDING FOR YOUNG GIRLS , EXPUNGEMENT TABLES & CHESS TOURNY RAN BY THE BLACK PANTHERS WITH A CASH PRIZE ! RT — KEE RICHE$ (@KeeRiches) September 24, 2022

Riches’ death comes weeks after 30-year-old PnB Rock was shot and killed in South Los Angeles. The rapper was having lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when he was confronted by multiple suspects that wanted his jewelry, and was fatally shot in the restaurant.

On Sept. 14, Ice T tweeted about the recent gun violence in L.A.

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about L.A. gang culture,” Ice T said. If you notice, LA rappers don’t wear a lot of jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick … the list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets..”