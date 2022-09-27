Search
Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

Kee Riches is the latest rapper fatally shot
Image source: Twitter – @KeeRiches

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Riches and Leflore Jr. were both declared deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.


The rapper established a clothing brand and record label called “Get Rich.” He had a deep connection with the Compton community, providing kids with school supplies and giving out toys for Christmas.

Riches’ death comes weeks after 30-year-old PnB Rock was shot and killed in South Los Angeles. The rapper was having lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when he was confronted by multiple suspects that wanted his jewelry, and was fatally shot in the restaurant.


On Sept. 14, Ice T tweeted about the recent gun violence in L.A.

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about L.A. gang culture,” Ice T said. If you notice, LA rappers don’t wear a lot of jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick … the list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets..”

