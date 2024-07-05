Regional sounds are back in hip-hop.

After an extended era of many mainstream rappers sounding like they were from Atlanta, regions are once again taking pride in separating themselves from the pack. Cash Cobain is a catalyst of this, as the New York producer and rapper is the leader of the Slizzy and “freaky drill,” essentially drill samples with lyrical content about intimacy instead of violence.

After performing at the 2024 BET Awards pre-show, Cobain spoke to rolling out about it all.

What does this moment you’re having in 2024 mean to you?

It means a lot to me. Growing up watching the BET Awards, I [never] thought I’d be here today, even last year[…], but we made it.

You guys have brought back the sounds of different regions; how important was that for you when pioneering an entirely new sound?

When I’m doing it, [I] don’t really know this is what I’m doing [pioneering a new sound].

I’m just doing my own thing. I’m being myself. [The] whole time, I’m creating a [new] wave, a [new] sound. It’s crazy to me; I ain’t gone lie. It’s crazy.

You’re tapped into Atlanta’s underground scene, specifically with Anycia and Karrahbooo. What is your relationship like with them?

Shout out to Nee Nee, [and] shout out to KB. Those are my hearts[…], before I blew up, before they even blew up for real[…]; we’re tapped in for life.

What was it like working with Charlie Wilson?

Yo, Uncle Charlie! I ain’t meet him, I wish I did. Just to have a song with him, to be on the same song with him, just to have him on one of my beats, it’s crazy. It’s good enough for me. We’ll meet in due time, but that’s Uncle Charlie. You don’t just get an Uncle Charlie feature, for real.

What is your favorite beat from other artists?

D—. That’s a good question. That’s a lot, I ain’t going to lie.

All of Bossman Dlow’s beats? I like his beats. His s— is cranking right now.

Thanks for stopping by today, and congratulations on all of your success.

I appreciate you, we outside. BET and rolling out. You know the vibes.