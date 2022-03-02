Kodak Black responds to Wack 100 saying he got shot over Lauren London comments

Wack 100 has become notorious for delivering hot takes that drop like bombs on the populace.

The music manager for folks like The Game surmised recently that Kodak Black got shot during Super Bowl weekend because he said he’d like to be Lauren London’s man just after Nipsey Hussle was murdered.

Not even a week had passed after Hussle was gunned down in front of The Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles in March 2019 that Kodak spewed these ill-timed remarks.

“She finna be out here single! She finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I could be for her. I’ll give her a whole year, she might need a whole year to be crying and s— for dude,” Kodak said at that time, according to the video unearthed by Complex magazine.

Kodak then tried to sanitize his utterances by adding, “I ain’t trying to shoot at her. I’m saying, listen, she can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like a friend to holla, a shoulder to lean on. You can call my line.”

Wack tore into Kodak back in 2019, saying he was “on some clout chasing s—,” Wack said during a Clubhouse conversation. “Talking about, ‘What’s that s— you said about Lauren London? Get the f— out of here!’ But Kodak got off!”

Kodak countered Wack’s claims while speaking with 99Jamz radio host Supa Cindy, saying the shooting was a random occurrence.

“Hell no,” the Pampano Beach, Florida, rapper said when asked if Wack’s story was true. “I watched that joint, he was basically saying, man, he said people were trying to troll and say that. Wack stood on that business, for real.”

Listen to Kodak below.