Meek Mill has showdown with his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband (video)

Rapper Meek Mill got into a war of words at high decibels with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband when the two just so happened to cross paths while shopping at a mall during Grammys weekend in suburban Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, and Nicki Minaj, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj, were inside high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood, Calif., when Meek happened to come across his old flame and her current husband, Kenneth Petty.

There is no word on what precipitated the screaming match and the hurling of vulgarities and profanities at each other, but you can clearly hear in the video obtained by TMZ the two men coming close to blows.

Meek, 32, is cloaked in white and is being restrained by his team and then led out of the store. The cellphone video is not high quality but you can hear Nicki and her husband Petty yelling back at Meek and issuing threats.

Petty defends his woman, Minaj, while Meek dares him to step out from behind his crew and face him one-on-one, according to the TMZ video. Minaj also gets involved by allegedly calling Meek the equivalent of a female dog.

Check out the video below (Note: NSFW):