Netflix star Jerry Lewis learns if he can go home following child porn charges

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been denied bond.

On Oct. 16, a judge ruled agreed with prosecutors and said Harris must remain behind bars as he awaits trial on child porn charges, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors believe that Harris could prey on minors if he is released on bond. Harris’ team told the judge that he would not pose a threat to minors because he would not have access to the internet.

Jerry Harris made a name for himself as the star of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, the FBI announced that Harris would face child pornography charges, according to the Chicago Tribune.