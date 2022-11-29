Candace Owens calls out Kim Kardashian for her Balenciaga statement

American conservative Candace Owens posted an Instagram video to her account, criticizing Kim Kardashian for her statement on Balenciaga’s photoshoot scandal. The fashion brand received harsh criticism over the images in a new campaign of children holding teddy bears in BDSM and bondage-inspired accessories. The teddy bears can be seen wearing fishnet shirts and leather collars. The ad has since been removed, and Balenciaga issued a public apology.

Owens implied that Kardashian’s position as the Balenciaga ambassador influenced her stance, in which Kardashian shared a series of tweets about the recent incidents.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to its team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian stated in a Twitter thread.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she continued. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Finalizing her thread, Kardashian shared her stance with Balenciaga as the brand ambassador. “”As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off its willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with— and the actions I am expecting to see it take to protect children.”

Shortly after the tweets reached a viral peak, Owens responded with a tweet and Instagram video where she questioned the entrepreneur on her intent behind her Twitter thread.

“It only took six days for @kimkardashian to not actually condemn Balenciaga for child pornography because although she was disgusted and outraged — money is money, and sometimes you gotta let child pornography fly for free clothes and money… or something,” Owens wrote in a tweet.

Owens’s Instagram video shared remarks on Kardashian playing the victim, throwing down the mom card and delaying a statement in hopes that the criticism would die. Many are aware of the perks of being a luxury fashion brand ambassador. Kardashian seems hesitant to lose her notoriety in the industry and continues to play it safe while supporting the pedophile agenda that many of these high-end brands have.