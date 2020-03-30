Spike Lee unveils script for unmade film about Black baseball legend (video)

Spike Lee has shared a script for his unmade Jackie Robinson film.

The 63-year-old director gifted his fans the screenplay in a video he posted from his home to keep them entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lee described the unmade movie — which was planned for release in the mid-1990s, as a “dream project” — in which he was set to team up with Denzel Washington for their take on the late baseball legend, who became the first African American to play Major League Baseball when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

The Malcolm X director explained how Washington thought he was “too old” to play the role and the film never came to fruition as a result.

Lee said: “I pulled this script from the vault and so, I’d like to share the script with you. And also don’t worry about it if you don’t like baseball or sports. This is a great American story.

“Hope you enjoy it. If you don’t, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made, but I wanted to share the script with you. Be safe! Be safe! Social distancing! Peace.”

Lee’s post provided his followers with a link where they could read all 159 pages of the project.

