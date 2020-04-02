Several celebrities have donated to COVID-19 relief, but none top Oprah Winfrey

The list of celebrities that has joined the fight against the crippling global pandemic known as COVID-19 just swelled with Oprah Winfrey‘s announcement Thursday, March, 2. The media mogul is donating $10 million to relief efforts across the country and in select cities that are near and dear to her heart.

“I still remember growing up with my mother in Milwaukee when we were all on welfare, and sometimes we needed assistance for our family just to survive. During times like this, so many more people are vulnerable,” Winfrey said on the latest episode of her Apple TV series, “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” She continued, “I’ve been looking for ways to get food to people.

“I know everybody can’t donate a million dollars, but I feel like this is the central place to go if you really want to do something,” Winfrey told Andrés and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot during her latest episode of her Apple TV+ series “Oprah Talks COVID-19.”

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”

Winfrey’s donation includes $1 million of Winfrey’s donation will go to America’s Food Fund, which is working in part with Feeding America and celebrity chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, according to CBS News.

Oprah joins celebrities such as Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, Kylie Jenner and DJ Khaled, among others with her generous commitment.