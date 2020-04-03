Playboi Carti jailed after cops allegedly find guns, drugs in his Lamborghini

Photo: Clayton County Jail
Photo: Clayton County Sheriff’s Department

Atlanta-based rapper Playboi Carti was jailed after being detained on Thursday evening. Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was stopped over an expired tag, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At some point, officers searched Carti’s car and allegedly discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

Photo: Clayton County Sheriff’s office

Carti was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate. He has since been released from jail.

Carti’s most notable songs include “Magnolia” and “wokeuplikethis*” featuring fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert. He recently announced the upcoming release of the album, Whole Lotta Red.

Following the arrest, Carti began trending on Twitter.

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.