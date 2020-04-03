Playboi Carti jailed after cops allegedly find guns, drugs in his Lamborghini

Atlanta-based rapper Playboi Carti was jailed after being detained on Thursday evening. Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was stopped over an expired tag, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At some point, officers searched Carti’s car and allegedly discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

Carti was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate. He has since been released from jail.

Carti’s most notable songs include “Magnolia” and “wokeuplikethis*” featuring fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert. He recently announced the upcoming release of the album, Whole Lotta Red.

Following the arrest, Carti began trending on Twitter.

Playboi Carti getting arrested before he could drop the album ~during a historic pandemic~ is the straw that’s breaking my back — YOINK (@EvanMoose) April 3, 2020

So.. The cops found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone in Playboi Carti’s car, and he was free within 24 hours of getting arrested. That’s crazy.. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) April 3, 2020

Drop Whole Lotta Red @playboicarti its our only hope surviving this 🦠 — J Papito (@Jmasterrp) April 3, 2020

free playboi carti please i need whole lotta red not whole lotta orange i hate it here pic.twitter.com/yuAFN0zeRl — hillary🧚🏻‍♀️ (@hillaryy_e) April 3, 2020