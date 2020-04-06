Have Drake and Joe Budden ended their feud?

Drake may have ended his feud with Joe Budden.

The “Tootsie Slide” hitmaker appeared on the former rapper’s Instagram Live on Sunday, April 5, 2020, insisting he never deliberately goes out of his way to “avoid” the 39-year-old former rapper.

Referencing the fact he’s met with other members of OVO before, Budden said: “You’re the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason.”

Drake insisted: “Never avoid you. I just don’t see you. We’re never in the same place.”

The broadcaster jokingly asked: “Cause I’m too broke?”

Drake replied: “I didn’t want to say it.”

The presenter then pointed out the fact the “Hotline Bling” rapper has sat for a full interview with other broadcasters such as Elliott Wilson and B.Dot of Rap Radar so Budden asked when he will get his own chat with the star.

Drake said: “When the album’s ready.”

Budden replied: “You’ve been saying that for a year, and now I have a whole leaked album with like 30 Drake joints.”

But Drake dismissed those as “old s—“.

The two men have made jabs at one another several times over the years, with Budden having released a number of diss tracks aimed at the Canadian singer.

And during his “Summer Sixteen” tour, the 33-year-old star took a swipe at his rival.

He quipped: “I should’ve brought Joe Budden up here and let him do ‘Pump It Up’ one time tonight. Pump, pump, pump it up. Fuck them n—as, man.”

