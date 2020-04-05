Floyd Mayweather’s daughter arrested for stabbing woman over famous rapper

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter has been arrested on felony assault charges after she reportedly stabbed a woman in a fight over a famous rapper, the media has learned.

Iyanna Mayweather, 19, is now sitting in a Houston jail after she reportedly stabbed a rival woman in both arms during a fight over NBA Youngboy, TMZ reports.

According to a report filed by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, law enforcement officials responded to a fight at the home of NBA Youngboy, 20, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Iyanna Mayweather reportedly steamed over to Youngboy’s home and demanded that the woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, leave the home because she said she is his fiancée. Youngboy and Jacobs share a baby together, according to The Blast.

The argument quickly degenerated to a physical altercation as it moved to the kitchen. Iyanna Mayweather got ahold of two kitchen knives and stabbed the woman in both arms several times, The Blast reports. The lacerations on Jacobs’ arms required emergency surgery but are not life-threatening.

Iyanna Mayweather told police that Jacobs pulled her hair, which she says fueled the fight, The Blast states.

Youngboy was handcuffed by police until they learned he was not involved in the fight and then released. The bodyguard is the one who called police, but it is unclear why he was not there to stop the alleged stabbing.

Watch the video below of the handcuffing of NBA Youngboy.