Should we believe NBA YoungBoy after his latest social media post?

NBA YoungBoy seems to be one of this generation’s most talked about rappers with millions of young people listening to his music and his commentary on a consistent basis. If you need any proof of how much his music is played, Billboard magazine reported that he eclipsed Jay-Z for rappers with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200 with 25 entries to Jay’s 23.

That might not be too much of a big deal, but YoungBoy has shown that he can make music for a specific group and they’ll love it. The downside is the type of music that he makes, which is centered around violence and drugs.

Many have come to the conclusion that hip-hop is the root cause of violence over recent years, which includes a long list of rappers who have lost their lives.

On Nov. 21, YoungBoy decided to post a positive message to his fans, which seems to contradict his lifestyle. “Stop the violence,” YoungBoy wrote. “Look at me, I can promise you there’s a bigger side to life. Stop the violence. You can be a rich n—-.”

Coming from YoungBoy, some may not believe what he’s saying because of what they’re accustomed to hearing and seeing from the rapper. He’s been in jail a number of times due to violent situations, and he continues down his adversity laden path to hip hop stardom.

So, when a rapper who is known for things such as violence, drugs, and other forms of negativity, then says, “stop the violence,” should we believe him?