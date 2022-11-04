Jay-Z looking to buy NFL team

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are looking to join forces for a possible venture. The Roc Nation and Amazon founders, respectively, are interested in buying the Washington Commanders following Dan Snyder’s decision to sell the team.

On Nov. 2, the Commanders issued a statement saying that Snyder hired a major bank to investigate a possible opportunity to sell the team, but nothing was set in stone.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the statement read. “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

Both Jay-Z and Bezos have had ties with the NFL. Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation Sports, represents several NFL athletes such as Jaire Alexander, Saquon Barkley, Kyler Murray, and others. In 2019, the league partnered with the rapper to create a social justice initiative to bring awareness to issues of criminal justice reform, education, and economic advancement.

Bezos recently entered a streaming partnership with the NFL this year, as Thursday Night Football is exclusively played on Amazon Prime every week.