Floyd Mayweather’s ex was writing tell-all book before she died

The mother of Floyd Mayweather’s three children, Josie Harris, was reportedly working on a tell-all book detailing the harrowing cases of physical abuse she suffered before suddenly dying earlier this month.

According to The Sun and The Blast, Harris was also in the middle of a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather for allegedly defaming her in an interview with Katie Couric. The boxing champ told Couric that Harris was high on drugs during a violent domestic violence episode in 2010. He claimed that her judgement and memory were impaired that evening.

Harris was wound up being taken to the hospital for her injuries on that night in 2010. Mayweather was later convicted on domestic violence charges and forced to serve two months in jail.

As rolling out previously reported, Harris was found dead earlier in March in the driver’s seat of her car in the driveway of her home in Valencia, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles. Police are still investigating how she passed away.

According to The Sun, Harris wrote about that violent night in 2010 in this excerpt of the unpublished book: “My eyes flew open to the sound of my own screams. Pain was searing through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd. He was holding the back of my hair, standing over me with one hand, punching the back of my head with the other… dragging me off the sofa and pulling me across the room. Furniture in the living room was falling as he pulled me like a rag doll.”

Mayweather’s and Harris’ three kids — Jirah, Zion and Koraun, who were 7, 9 and 11 at the time, respectively — reportedly “begged their father to stop,” Harris wrote in the book, according to The Sun.

Harris reportedly stated that this was not the first time he had beat her down, but this would be the last.

“He had hit me before and I had been violent toward him in our relationship,” she confessed. “But, I knew this had to be the last beat down.”